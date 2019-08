The story in “Game of Thrones” may be coming to an end soon, but there will be plenty more to keep fans entertained in the years ahead. George R.R. Martin revealed that he and 5 other writers are working on pilots for “successor shows” to the popular HBO series. Here’s everything we know so far.

