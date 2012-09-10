The Most Detailed Photos Yet Of The Massive Spaceship-Like Campus Apple Is Building

Apple is currently designing “Campus 2,” a massive mile-long campus for its employees on a stretch of land it acquired for about $300 million. It will break ground later this year.



The campus looks like a spaceship and its circumference will be nearly 1 mile.

9To5 Mac has 8 new, incredibly detailed blueprints of the building. It will be covered in solar panels, have lobbies with floor to ceiling windows, and an auditorium.

The blue prints also reveal some of the architecture firms working with Apple on the campus. Apple is partnering with the firm Foster + Partners with some consulting from engineering firm Arup, landscaping company OLIN, and contractor Davis Langdon.

Here are a few of the photos. Head over to 9to5 Mac for all of the pictures.

Photo: 9To5Mac

Photo: 9To5Mac

