'Destiny' is getting a big new update on Tuesday -- here's what to expect

Bungie The Wrath of the Machine Raid in ‘Destiny’ is getting a new Heroic mode on Tuesday.

Bungie’s multiplayer shooter “Destiny” is getting its first big update following the release of “Rise of Iron,” its most recent expansion.

One of the things “Rise of Iron” added to “Destiny” in late September was the six-person “Wrath of the Machine” Raid. In it, players aim to stop the threat of SIVA — the super-advanced technology the Fallen are exploiting throughout the “Rise of Iron” campaign missions — once and for all.

With the new update, players will have access to a Heroic version of the Raid, which means it will be significantly more challenging than the standard version.

Bungie hasn’t said exactly what those new challenges will be yet. In the past, Heroic versions of Raids have crippled player abilities in some way or added new foes, but we don’t know exactly what changes are in store for Wrath of the Machine.

Additionally, the update will rise the maximum Light level from 385 to 400 — Light level being your general power level in “Destiny,” which correlates to how effective your attacks and defences are. With that Light increase, “Strike Hoards, Nightfall, Exotic Engrams, Trials of Osiris, Crucible, and Iron Banner will now provide rewards up to 400 Light,” according to a post on Bungie’s site that details every single change on the way.

You’ll be able to download version 2.4.1 of “Destiny” starting October 18 at 10 a.m. PT, but the Heroic mode of Wrath of the Machine won’t be playable until 2 p.m. PT.

