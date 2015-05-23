Here are the insane rewards you get for a flawless victory in 'The Trials of Osiris,' the new hardcore mode in 'Destiny'

People expect a lot from Bungie — they created “Halo,” one of the best gaming franchises of all-time, and now “Destiny,” its new blockbuster franchise that released last fall. “Destiny” is finally beginning to mature after its second major expansion, “The House of Wolves,” dropped this week.

One of the biggest aspects of this new expansion is “The Trials of Osiris,” a weekly event that begins each Friday and disappears every Tuesday. It went live for the first time at 1 p.m. ET Friday — and players were happy to discover some hidden treasures, while others watched via Twitch and YouTube.

The Trials of Osiris is a competitive multiplayer event where teams of three players fight each other in elimination style rounds: win five rounds and you’ve won the match. Once your team has won nine matches, or lost three matches, the trials are over. You’ll win various prizes if you can rack up five wins, or seven wins, or all nine wins.

But Bungie had a special surprise waiting for players that rack up nine wins without a single loss…

