Here are the insane rewards you get for a flawless victory in 'The Trials of Osiris,' the new hardcore mode in 'Destiny'

People expect a lot from Bungie — they created “Halo,” one of the best gaming franchises of all-time, and now “Destiny,” its new blockbuster franchise that released last fall. “Destiny” is finally beginning to mature after its second major expansion, “The House of Wolves,” dropped this week.
One of the biggest aspects of this new expansion is “The Trials of Osiris,” a weekly event that begins each Friday and disappears every Tuesday. It went live for the first time at 1 p.m. ET Friday — and players were happy to discover some hidden treasures, while others watched via Twitch and YouTube.
The Trials of Osiris is a competitive multiplayer event where teams of three players fight each other in elimination style rounds: win five rounds and you’ve won the match. Once your team has won nine matches, or lost three matches, the trials are over. You’ll win various prizes if you can rack up five wins, or seven wins, or all nine wins.
But Bungie had a special surprise waiting for players that rack up nine wins without a single loss…
'Ms5oooWatts,' a Destiny player who posts her work on Twitch and YouTube, played Trials of Osiris with several other Twitch gamers on Friday afternoon as a 'race' to raise money for charity. Here's what she saw once she completed her ninth match.
A completely new area of the map opens up to players, for a limited time: The Lighthouse, a new social space on Mercury.
Here's another popular Destiny player, 'TripleWreck,' as he lands on The Lighthouse for the first time.
For some reason, your character tries to block its eyes from the sun... even though you're wearing a helmet and you're already on Mercury.
'TripleWreck' had much more luck with his treasure chest -- he got a legendary hand cannon and an exotic auto rifle, among other goodies.
Once you've opened the chest, you're free to explore the rest of the Lighthouse. But if you want more rewards, you should head to the Reef.
Brother Vance is the hooded figure who gives you access to the Trials of Osiris in the first place, and he waits for you in the Reef. When you return to him with your finished scorecard -- your 'Trials Passage' -- you'll get access to a slew of rewards, which are highlighted in purple boxes.
Here's what happens when you choose the 'Gold Tier' package, which requires at least 8 wins on your Trials Passage to unlock...
Boom! Some nice rewards here, including the rare Etheric Light, which is necessary for upgrading all your armour and weapons to their maximum levels in this new expansion, and a legendary fusion rifle.
The other rewards tiers from Brother Vance offer rare currency for purchasing exotic goods, and Passage Coins to, of course, play Trials of Osiris again!
'The Trials of Osiris' is just one part of 'The House of Wolves' expansion, which is brimming with new content...
