Wildly popular game 'Destiny' just got a huge upgrade -- here's what's new

Bungie Eris Morn is a former Guardian who leads you on several adventures in ‘Destiny.’

The world of “Destiny” — the newest franchise from Bungie, the original studio behind “Halo” — has undergone its biggest transformation yet, thanks to this week’s release of “The Taken King” expansion.

“The Taken King” marks the beginning of Destiny’s second year on the market: Not only does it introduce a host of new challenges, enemies, and gear to obtain, it also completely transforms how people play the game.

Whether or not you’re new to “Destiny,” it helps to get a birds-eye view of everything you can do in the game, given how much has changed.

Here’s what “Destiny” looks like at the beginning of Year Two.

The story -- or lack thereof -- was a major complaint when 'Destiny' launched last year. 'The Taken King' introduces a more straightforward plot with beautiful cutscenes. Bungie In 'The Taken King,' you'll fight an army of corrupted aliens called Taken, led by King Oryx. Bungie Luckily, your Guardian will receive a wealth of new powers to fight this new threat. Bungie Titans gain the power to wield and throw flaming hammers... YouTube/DestinyTheGame ...Hunters can create bows formed from void energy to destroy enemies or anchor them in place... YouTube/DestinyTheGame ... and warlocks gain the power to shock people with lightning a la Emperor Palpatine from 'Star Wars.' YouTube/DestinyTheGame Players will need these new powers to tackle new missions, strikes, patrols, and more. Bungie The biggest new area in 'Destiny' is the Dreadnaught, Oryx's ship hiding out in the rings of Saturn. YouTube/DestinyTheGame The Dreadnaught is where you'll find the Court of Oryx, where players can initiate public events with up to nine people to tackle extremely difficult enemies for a chance at some sweet loot. Bungie The Taken King storyline culminates with a raid called 'King's Fall.' You'll need five people to join you in the largest and most ambitious raid yet, which requires lots of teamwork and puzzle solving to unlock the best gear in the game. YouTube/DestinyTheGame Levelling up is much easier than it used to be. Datto Does Destiny/Tech Insider You don't need better gear to upgrade, you just need to kill bad guys. YouTube/Bungie On this page you can see all your active quests and bounties. Quests are a new addition to 'Destiny,' and the bounties limit has been increased from 10 to 16. Bungie This is what accepting a quest looks like. Bungie You can also join factions in 'Destiny' -- they reward you with themed gear like weapons and armour. You can pledge a new faction once a week. Bungie The Gunsmith has a bigger role in Year Two of 'Destiny.' You can test experimental weapons for rewards and order legendary weapons once a week. Bungie There's a new currency called 'Legendary Marks.' You'll need it for most items available for purchase. Bungie/Tech Insider The Crucible, Destiny's multiplayer mode, is getting three new modes and eight new competitive maps (including one PlayStation exclusive). Activision/Bungie All of these game modes will give you lots of new gear and armour. Thankfully, your vault space in 'Destiny' has doubled from last year. Bungie Here are some examples of the new gear you can acquire: Bungie/DattoDoesDestiny Bungie/DattoDoesDestiny Bungie/DattoDoesDestiny Bungie/DattoDoesDestiny Exotic items are the best in the game. Here's an example of a new exotic shotgun called 'The Chaperone.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/60M0-glXO7/embed/ Width: 1280px And here's a new exotic helmet, called Empyrean Bellicose. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/60GGYpFXCU/embed/ Width: 1280px All of these improvements in Year Two will make you feel like dancing. RAW Embed

