'Destiny' just broke some huge gaming records

Bungie, the creators of the original “Halo” franchise, dropped the biggest update to its “Destiny” universe on Tuesday, with the release of the newest expansion, “The Taken King.”

“The Taken King” marks the second year for “Destiny” players, as the original game launched last September. But Bungie and Activision announced Thursday that “The Taken King” has actually eclipsed the initial title in two huge ways ways:

“Destiny: The Taken King” broke the record for the most downloaded day-one game in PlayStation history. Tuesday’s launch set a new franchise record for total players and peak online concurrency, beating last year’s “Destiny” launch, which was the biggest launch for a new gaming franchise in history.

I’ve personally poured more than 11 hours into the new expansion, and I’m only scratching the surface: There are still plenty of missions and quests to play and more gear to obtain. And “The Taken King” is still missing perhaps its biggest component: its six-person raid, entitled “King’s Fall,” goes live Friday, where players must find groups of six people to destroy Oryx, the Taken King, once and for all.

You can read my impressions of “Destiny: The Taken King” here.

