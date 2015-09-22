3 reasons you should really start playing 'Destiny'

One of this generation’s biggest franchises is trying to turn a puttering start into a high flying finish.

When Bungie, the renowned developers behind Microsoft’s “Halo” franchise, released the video game “Destiny” last year, it quickly amassed a 20 million user following. But most players were left disappointed because they had issues with its story line and loot system.

The developers just released a new version of the game “Destiny: The Taken King” with a more comprehensive plot and other features in the hopes of bringing these legacy users back and attract new ones who have avoided the game so far based on previous negative reviews.

We gave “Destiny” another shot and we think you should too. Here are the 3 reasons why.

Video by Corey Protin.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.