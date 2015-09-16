Here's what's inside the $80 'Destiny: The Taken King' collector's edition box set

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny the taken king box setKirsten Acuna/Tech InsiderThe collector’s edition of ‘Destiny: The Taken King’ is out in stores now for $US79.99.

“Destiny: The Taken King,” the expansion to last year’s popular “Destiny,” is out in stores Tuesday.

The game is set far into the future where mankind is all but extinct and alien races have taken over the Earth, moon, and many other places in the galaxy. It’s our job to wipe them out.

Activision sent over a review copy of the game out in stores today.

Tech Insider has coverage of the new expansion pack, which you can view here and here.

Just getting started? Let’s open this up and see what’s inside.

We received the PS4 version of the game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The box comes in a giant sleeve.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

If you purchased last year's limited edition box set of 'Destiny,' you'll notice the front of the cases look pretty similar.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider
Here's last year's $150 limited edition box set of 'Destiny,' which I reviewed last September.

However, the back of the box looks completely different.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

It's covered with the symbol of the Taken King, the foe you'll face off against in the expansion pack. Here it is from another angle.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The box opens neatly with this little pull tab.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

'Somewhere in the rubble of our former glory, lies the key to our survival. Or perhaps it lies within. No matter. It is yours by right. Claim it.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Let's take a look inside.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Inside is 'Destiny' along with a book, which looks like something from Tolkien's library. Here's everything laid out.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here are the three standing up.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

If you don't have a copy of 'Destiny,' the collector's edition comes with a copy of the game inside an ornately designed steelbook case similar to last year's casing.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Everything you'll need to play is in here. On the left hand side are several vouchers for 'The Taken King' expansion pass, the previous two expansion packs, access to more weapons, and a 30-day trial pass to PlayStation Plus.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Now, to the book. It's a revamped version of 'Treasure Island.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The book is clearly more than just that. It's covered in notes, illustrations, and images that are printed into the page all from Cayde-6. Take a look at a few pages.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

In the back of the book, are a bunch of other goodies.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Underneath the envelope is a replica of a strange coin, currency used in 'Destiny.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here's a closer look at the replica. Both sides are covered with removable pieces of plastic.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

That's better.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Underneath the coin is a set of coordinates which may be helpful in game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

So what's in the envelope? A few things.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

First, there was a giant fold-out attached to the back of it.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

It appears to have instructions to some sort of treasure telling readers to start at a crashed ship. (That would make sense since it's in a copy of 'Treasure Island,' right?)

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Opening it up, one side reveals a diagram of a weapon.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The back reveals a larger mysterious map with coordinates.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The envelope also contains several items.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

There's a letter from Cayde-6 setting us off on our journey.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

There are also a few 'relics and artifacts' like this drawing which appears to be some early concept art.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

There are also two cards and a sticker of Earth, one of the planets you defend in the game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here's everything that comes in the box set.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

