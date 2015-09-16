Here's what's inside the $80 'Destiny: The Taken King' collector's edition box set

Kirsten Acuna/Tech InsiderThe collector’s edition of ‘Destiny: The Taken King’ is out in stores now for $US79.99.
“Destiny: The Taken King,” the expansion to last year’s popular “Destiny,” is out in stores Tuesday.
The game is set far into the future where mankind is all but extinct and alien races have taken over the Earth, moon, and many other places in the galaxy. It’s our job to wipe them out.
Activision sent over a review copy of the game out in stores today.
Just getting started? Let’s open this up and see what’s inside.
If you purchased last year's limited edition box set of 'Destiny,' you'll notice the front of the cases look pretty similar.
Kirsten Acuna/Business InsiderHere's last year's $150 limited edition box set of 'Destiny,' which I reviewed last September.
It's covered with the symbol of the Taken King, the foe you'll face off against in the expansion pack. Here it is from another angle.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
'Somewhere in the rubble of our former glory, lies the key to our survival. Or perhaps it lies within. No matter. It is yours by right. Claim it.'
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Inside is 'Destiny' along with a book, which looks like something from Tolkien's library. Here's everything laid out.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
If you don't have a copy of 'Destiny,' the collector's edition comes with a copy of the game inside an ornately designed steelbook case similar to last year's casing.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Everything you'll need to play is in here. On the left hand side are several vouchers for 'The Taken King' expansion pass, the previous two expansion packs, access to more weapons, and a 30-day trial pass to PlayStation Plus.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
The book is clearly more than just that. It's covered in notes, illustrations, and images that are printed into the page all from Cayde-6. Take a look at a few pages.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
It appears to have instructions to some sort of treasure telling readers to start at a crashed ship. (That would make sense since it's in a copy of 'Treasure Island,' right?)
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
There are also a few 'relics and artifacts' like this drawing which appears to be some early concept art.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
