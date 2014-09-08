14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

@AirmanHarper/Bungie Stop by a waterfall at the right time and you may find a rainbow while traversing through one of Destiny’s maps.

Tuesday is a huge day. Not only will Apple reveal the next iPhone; however, it’s also the release date for the most-anticipated game of the year, “Destiny.”

We’ve received a review copy of the next game from Bungie (the makers of “Halo”); however, we can’t check it out until Monday when the game’s servers go live.

Until then, let’s revisit some breathtaking views from the game.

Back in June, we were able to preview the game during PlayStation’s exclusive Alpha teaser. We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.

Take a look at some of the views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6.5 million gamers who played.

