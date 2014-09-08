14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny rainbow@AirmanHarper/BungieStop by a waterfall at the right time and you may find a rainbow while traversing through one of Destiny’s maps.

Tuesday is a huge day. Not only will Apple reveal the next iPhone; however, it’s also the release date for the most-anticipated game of the year, “Destiny.”

We’ve received a review copy of the next game from Bungie (the makers of “Halo”); however, we can’t check it out until Monday when the game’s servers go live.

Until then, let’s revisit some breathtaking views from the game.

Back in June, we were able to preview the game during PlayStation’s exclusive Alpha teaser. We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.

Take a look at some of the views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6.5 million gamers who played.

While there's a lot of fighting in the game, one thing everyone could agree on was that there were some stunning skylines.

In the game, you're given a vehicle called a Sparrow to ride around a futuristic Earth overrun by alien races.

It made it a lot easier to traverse across the vast map.

We did a lot of exploring around what's referred to as 'Old Russia' ...

Players saw a lot of great images during the daytime.

But some of the best visuals were seen in the setting sun.

Not only was the sky unreal.

It was absolutely gorgeous.

Wow.

Sometimes you just wanted to sit back and take it all in from up high ...

... or down below.

If you played during the right time, you could catch some extra special moments like the Aurora Borealis.

The only thing better than soaking in the view by yourself ...

This image was taken from

... was sharing it with another player.

'Destiny' will be in stores Tuesday. Until then ...

