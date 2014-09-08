14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

Tuesday is a huge day. Not only will Apple reveal the next iPhone; however, it’s also the release date for the most-anticipated game of the year, “Destiny.”
We’ve received a review copy of the next game from Bungie (the makers of “Halo”); however, we can’t check it out until Monday when the game’s servers go live.
Until then, let’s revisit some breathtaking views from the game.
Back in June, we were able to preview the game during PlayStation’s exclusive Alpha teaser. We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.
Take a look at some of the views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6.5 million gamers who played.
While there's a lot of fighting in the game, one thing everyone could agree on was that there were some stunning skylines.
In the game, you're given a vehicle called a Sparrow to ride around a futuristic Earth overrun by alien races.
If you played during the right time, you could catch some extra special moments like the Aurora Borealis.
