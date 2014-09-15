The Best Part Of 'Destiny' Lets You Spontaneously Interact With Gamers From All Over The World

Bungie/Destiny screenshot My hunter character in ‘Destiny’ (left) along with my travelling ‘Ghost’ companion voiced by Peter Dinklage. Gamers refer to it as the Dinklebot.

After playing highly-anticipated video game “Destiny” for nearly a week, it’s clear there’s one standout feature about the futuristic shooter from Activision and Bungie.

It’s not the story line (missions are great with different levels of difficulty to play, but they get a bit repetitive after a while), and while the game is really pretty to look at, it’s not the graphics.

Instead, it’s the public events developer Bungie has added to the game.

Here’s How A Public Event Works

At any given point while wandering around futuristic versions of the Earth, Moon, Venus, and Mars to hunt down aliens who have taken over the universe, you’re given the opportunity to participate in an event mini-game.

These are impossible to miss.

All of a sudden, the sky goes dark and a timer pops up on your screen giving you a time limit to drop whatever you’re doing to rush over to a destination to see what’s going on.

Post by Kirsten Acuna.

In this case, we were given 59 seconds.

If you make it to the area in the allotted time, you can choose to play a mini mission which will give you the chance to gain experience points to upgrade your character in the game and/or rewards in the form of money, weapons, or new armour among other things.

Bungie/Destiny screenshot Since the directional cues aren’t the best to tell you where to go, we made it there with a second to spare.

Bungie/Destiny screenshot We were given four minutes to protect this fallen satellite from oncoming invaders.

What’s cool is that you’re not the only person seeing the timer on your screen. Anyone else who is also playing the same map as you is also given the opportunity to join in a timed mission. That means that you can either play with friends, or if you’re going it solo, completely random people who could be anywhere in the world.

The More The Merrier

Bungie/Destiny screenshot A total of four of us played in this particular event on the moon.

Public events are meant to be challenging. They can range from protecting a satellite that crashes from the sky to killing enemy targets in various locations.

No matter the task, you’ll always be swarmed by a bunch of aliens trying to take you out so you’ll want a group of people to come over and join.

And they usually do. For this event on the moon, three others came over and joined me.

Post by Kirsten Acuna.

What Makes These Events So Great?

Bungie/Destiny screenshot For the four minutes, aliens continue to drop out of ships to try and take out our group without success.

I’ve mentioned this from my time playing the Beta preview of the game back in July, but it’s this camaraderie of random strangers to achieve the same goal that makes the game so much fun to play. You have each other backs. If one player’s in danger, someone else comes in to save you. If a player gets killed, another one can instantly revive you so you can continue on fighting the good fight.

Bungie/Destiny screenshot The four of us were able to successfully complete the mission before the time ran out. That’s not always the case.

On top of that, it’s the complete spontaneity.

While some in-game events are pre-planned by the developers telling players when to log in and play on their consoles, the public events don’t occur all of the time making them special in their own right.

The events may introduce two people who will want to play together again at a later time or everyone may just part ways afterward and return to whatever they were doing before. Either way, it provides the opportunity to meet and unite gamers.

While making the game, Bungie has said they are setting out to create a game that brings people together, and these event games are one way they’re doing just that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.