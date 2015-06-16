Some 'Destiny' players are getting locked out of their accounts after 'The Taken King' announcement

If you purchased the Digital Guardian Edition of “Destiny” at any point, you might be unable to access the game right now. Some players (myself included) are unable to enter their games through the PlayStation 4 dashboard, instead seeing an option to pre-order “The Taken King,” which was just announced Monday night.

These “Destiny” players are instead seeing notices that read “Playable in 90 days.”

Uh, I ordered the Taken King and now Destiny is locked. This is happening to others too. Cc: @Bungie pic.twitter.com/7KFnVD5TWX

— Legendary Engram (@legendaryengram) June 16, 2015

Some people are suggesting to delete the game from one’s library and redownload it, but we’ve yet to get official confirmation from Bungie on whether or not that will solve the problem here.

We reached out to Sony: The company says they’re aware of the issue as other players have reported it, but say there’s nothing they can do on their end, and it’s up to the developer (Bungie). We’ve reached out to Bungie and we’re still waiting for a response, we’ll update this story when we learn more.

