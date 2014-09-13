25 Images Of Life On The Moon In 700 Years, According To 'Destiny'

“Destiny,” the next game from “Halo” creators Bungie, hit stores Tuesday and it’s poised to be one of the year’s biggest games.
What has gamers interested?
For one thing, the massive multiplayer online shooter lets you play on the moon along with fictional future versions of the Earth and other planets.
While the moon may be a prime spot for exploration now, it doesn’t look all that appealing 700 years into the future.
Gorgeous and serene on the surface, Bungie has turned the moon into a hostile destination filled with caverns and underground fortresses full of aliens on the prowl.
We play as one of a few soldiers coined 'Guardians' who set out to save what's left of Earth from the many different aliens who have taken over the universe 700 years into the future.
Strangely, we're not floating around or moving slower as you see in movies and TV. The gravity feels exactly the same as it did on Earth but with craters.
... and even more gorgeous skylines. The 1080p resolution on the next-generation consoles really shows off Bungie's ability to simulate light on screen.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5411f039eab8eaa014ce63a9/destiny-moon-play.gif' alt='Destiny moon play' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5411f9626bb3f79a05e99dbc/thralls-destiny.gif' alt='Thralls destiny' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The only thing creepier is a Cursed Thrall which looks like a creature straight out of 'Pan's Labyrinth.' Don't let him too close or he'll explode when he's near.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5411fc75ecad04920106c6a9/destiny-creepy-creatures.gif' alt='Destiny creature moon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5411f7276bb3f7107ae99dbb/moon-ending-grave-sight.gif' alt='Moon ending grave sight' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5411f1aaeab8ea1112ce63b6/destiny-death.gif' alt='Destiny death moon grave ending' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.