Here's What's Inside The Limited Edition 'Destiny' Box Set

Kirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe ‘Destiny’ limited-edition box set is $US99.99.
“Destiny,” the next game from the creators of “Halo,” is out in stores Tuesday.
Review copies of the game were sent out Friday, and Activision and Bungie were nice enough to send us out a limited-edition box set.
We can’t play yet since game servers won’t be launched until Monday at 8 a.m. EST.
Until then, let’s unpackage this bad boy and see what’s inside.
Here it is! Since we checked out the 'Destiny' Alpha and Beta previews on the PlayStation 4, we'll be playing on there until we get it for the Xbox One.
Let's take that sleeve off. All limited editions will be the same regardless of what console you're playing on. Check out that 'Destiny' logo.
'We are surrounded by darkness. We always have been. Perhaps that is why the traveller chose us. For even death cannot extinguish our light.' That's deep.
Here's everything with the disc. Inside are vouchers for bonus digital content, early access to weapons and gear, and an expansion pass, which gives you access to extra story missions, co-op activities, multiplayer arenas, and even more weapons, armour, and gear.
A lot of the other stuff is unnecessary, but cool for diehard fans. There are a series of postcards from some of the planets in the game.
There's also a canvas that unfolds into a giant star chart mapping the different worlds to explore in the game. The parchment it's on has a really distinct smell.
