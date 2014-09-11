The 'Halo' Makers Have Done It Again: 'Destiny' Is Now The Most Successful Launch For A New Video Game Franchise Ever

Activision won’t reveal specific sales figures, but the company says (via IGN) it’s sold more than $US500 million worth of ‘Destiny’ copies worldwide — in just one day of sales.

From Bungie, the creators of the uber-popular ‘Halo’ franchise, ‘Destiny’ can now officially claim the most successful launch for a new video game franchise.

Since the official figures aren’t out, it’s unclear if ‘Destiny’ has unseated ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ from any of its seven Guinness World Records, which includes the best-selling action-adventure video game in 24 hours, and the fastest video game to gross $US1 billion.

‘Destiny’ reportedly cost more than twice as much to make as ‘GTA V,’ with a budget topping $US500 million. It looks like Activision and Bungie made that money back in a single day.

‘Destiny’ is currently available for the PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

