11 Gorgeous Images From This Year's Most Anticipated Video Game, 'Destiny'

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny gameActivision / Bungie

Activision and Bungie released a 7-minute gameplay trailer for highly-anticipated video game “Destiny” Monday.

It’s the first real look we’re getting at the next game from the creators of “Halo.”

Bungie has been working on the game prior to 2009, before the release of 2010’s “Halo: Reach.”

Here’s the brief description for the game:

“In Destiny you are a Guardian of the last city on Earth, able to wield incredible power. Explore the ancient ruins of our solar system, from the red dunes of Mars to the lush jungles of Venus. Defeat Earth’s enemies. Reclaim all that we have lost. Become legend.”

The gameplay video shows off a co-op mission called “Strike,” one of many activities featured in the game.

The first-person shooter and multiplayer online game arrives this September on the PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. A beta test version will be available come summer on both the PS3 and PS4.

The game takes place hundreds of years in the future in a post-apocalyptic universe.

Aliens have inhabited the Earth and other planets.

You play as a Guardian from the last city on Earth.

Your job is simple: defeat the planet's enemies ...

... and recover all of our lost treasures.

To do this, you'll travel throughout different locations, including the planets Mars and Venus.

You'll be able to go it alone with a list of personal activities to conquer ...

... or with a team in an online community.

As the game progresses, you'll gain more weapons and powers like these.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/535f3327eab8eaec02d4a340/super%20powers%20destiny.gif' alt='Super powers destiny' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

They look seriously cool.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/535f33276bb3f7330ad4a340-/destiny-gameplay-.gif' alt='Destiny gameplay ' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

This character vanished right before our eyes.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/535f332669beddd00e9c9158-/disappearing%20act%20destiny.gif' alt='Disappearing act destiny' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Watch the gameplay trailer

(video provider='youtube' id='LeDaevD7cEo' size='xlarge' align='center')

Excited for Destiny?

