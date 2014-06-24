14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

Bungie/Sony In the game, you’re given a vehicle called a sparrow. We took it for a spin to explore the ruins of Earth.

The only thing better than playing “Destiny,” the next game from the “Halo” creators,” is exploring a massive map of Russia to check out its the stunning visuals.

We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.

Take a look at some of the breathtaking views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6 million gamers who took the Alpha for a spin.

