14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny waterfallBungie/SonyIn the game, you’re given a vehicle called a sparrow. We took it for a spin to explore the ruins of Earth.

The only thing better than playing “Destiny,” the next game from the “Halo” creators,” is exploring a massive map of Russia to check out its the stunning visuals.

We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.

Take a look at some of the breathtaking views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6 million gamers who took the Alpha for a spin.

While there's a lot of fighting in the game, one thing everyone could agree on was that there were some stunning skylines.

In the game you're given a vehicle called a Sparrow to ride around a futuristic Earth overrun by alien races.

It made it a lot easier to traverse across the vast map.

We did a lot of exploring around what's referred to as 'Old Russia' ...

Players saw a lot of great images during the daytime.

But some of the best visuals were seen in the setting sun.

Not only was the sky unreal.

It was absolutely gorgeous.

Wow.

Sometimes you just wanted to sit back and take it all in from up high ...

... or down below.

If you played during the right time, you could catch some extra special moments like the Aurora Borealis.

The only thing better than soaking in the view by yourself ...

This image was taken from

... was sharing it with another person.

'Destiny' won't be out until September.

