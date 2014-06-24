14 Breathtaking Skylines From 'Destiny' Gameplay

Bungie/SonyIn the game, you’re given a vehicle called a sparrow. We took it for a spin to explore the ruins of Earth.
The only thing better than playing “Destiny,” the next game from the “Halo” creators,” is exploring a massive map of Russia to check out its the stunning visuals.
We often found ourselves looking up at the sky more than fighting off alien races.
Take a look at some of the breathtaking views we captured, along with a few others we compiled from the more than 6 million gamers who took the Alpha for a spin.
While there's a lot of fighting in the game, one thing everyone could agree on was that there were some stunning skylines.
In the game you're given a vehicle called a Sparrow to ride around a futuristic Earth overrun by alien races.
If you played during the right time, you could catch some extra special moments like the Aurora Borealis.
