Here's How Much Money 'Destiny' Actually Made In Its First Week

Activision/Bungie ‘Destiny’ allows gamers to travel and play on futuristic versions of the Earth, Moon, Venus, and Mars.

The actual first-week sales figures for “Destiny” are out and Activision’s latest video game from the makers of “Halo” isn’t breaking any records.

Activision announced the game has sold more than $US325 million worldwide in its first five days.

The company says this is according to “Chart-Track, first parties, retail customer sell-through information” and estimates from Activision Blizzard.

Last week, after the title’s release, the company reported a sell-in figure north of $US500 million.

Last year, Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto V” made a huge $1 billion in three days. Granted, that game was a sequel in a successful franchise. Bungie’s “Halo 2” made a reported $US125 million in first day sales.

“Destiny” has been reported to be one of the most expensive video games ever made. Early estimates suggested it cost up to $500 million to make and market the game.

While not perfect, the futuristic shooter mixed with a massive multiplayer online universe is thoroughly fun, encouraging gamers to upgrade their characters for further gameplay after finishing the game’s story mode.

We’ve reached out to Activision for an actual breakdown of first day sales.

