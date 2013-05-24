The First Epic Trailer For The Next Game From The Creators Of 'Halo'

‘Destiny’ will not be released this year.

Bungie just released the first official trailer for it’s next game “Destiny,” and we already want to see more.



These are the guys that brought us the Halo video game series.

For fans of “Breaking Bad” and “Revolution,” the trailer has a voice over from Giancarlo Esposito.

The first official gameplay will be revealed at E3 during Playstation’s press conference on June 10.

Bungie has previously said the game will not be released this year.

The game will come out on both the Xbox 360, the PS3 and is set to run on the next Xbox and PS4.

