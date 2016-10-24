There are 50 exotic weapons in 'Destiny' right now -- and we've ranked them all

Bungie

In-game description: 'If there is beauty in destruction, why not also in its delivery?'

Exotic perk: 'Rounds fired from this weapon split into tracking cluster missiles upon detonation.'

Bottom line: The Gjallarhorn is simply the best weapon in 'Destiny.' If you were to choose one weapon to sum up what 'Destiny' is all about, this is it: An overpowered exotic rocket launcher that tracks its targets, explodes, splits into three smaller cluster projectiles, which then hit the target again and explode. And if that's not enough pomp for you, the gun is covered with gold -- specifically, from the armour of dead Guardians who fell at the Battle of Twilight Gap (since you asked).

In the first year of 'Destiny,' Gjallarhorn was easily the rarest gun in the game. It could randomly drop from several activities, including the raids, but it was extremely rare -- so rare, in fact, that getting a Gjallarhorn to drop for you became a YouTube phenomenon. You have to watch these videos to get a sense of how significant this gun is.

In the game's early days, Gjallarhorn was actually quite a divisive weapon. Since it was so overpowered -- but also so, so rare -- it became a way for players to only accept some players and not others into their activities. Since matchmaking is largely done online, you'd find plenty of people only asking for people of a certain level, and 'must have Gjallarhorn.' It was seriously that good.

Bungie retired Gjallarhorn last year for 'The Taken King' expansion, only to revive it in 'Rise of Iron.' It's much easier to get now, since there's an actual questline to get it. And the gun isn't quite as effective as it was in the first year, since Bungie made those secondary cluster projectiles less effective, but it's still a terribly good gun and probably the best choice for many strike and raid activities.

Here's a sample of what it felt like to have a Gjallarhorn drop from you in the first year of 'Destiny.'