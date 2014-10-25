7 Of The Coolest Secrets In The Game 'Destiny' And How To Find Them

“Destiny” has been revered as one of the best video games of the year.
It made $US325 million in its first five days. The game was an instant hit, even before it was officially released.
Now that it’s been out for a while, people are finding some pretty cool hidden things in the game, called Easter eggs.
In fact, Bungie is no stranger to hiding Easter eggs in its games. In its contract with Activision, there’s even a stipulation that it must provide Activision with a list of all the Easter eggs.
Go to Mars and do the Garden's Spire mission. When you're done with the mission and get to the Iron Line door, clear all the bad guys, but don't go through the red door. Instead, go to the left and go through a big glowing blue door. Walk down the hall until you reach another door, called Trenchworks. Kill more bad guys and then walk outside. You'll see a command tower. If you walk around to the other side of it and look up, the tower looks like Master Chief's helmet.
(Via IGN and Redditor SmokingGhost)
When you're not busy saving the world, go to the Tower hub. On the left side of the map, under some stairs, you'll find a soccer ball that you can kick around.
There's also a large purple ball in the Tower hub. This time it's on some crates to the right of Bounty tracker. When you interact with it, it flies up in the air like a balloon.
This isn't the first time a ball has been spotted in a Bungie game. A soccer ball was an Easter egg in 'Halo 2,' and was later seen in other 'Halo' titles.
So this one is a little bit intense. On the edges of the map screen, you'll notice some random numbers. But the numbers aren't that random. Eagle-eyed Redditor Arukemos noticed that the numbers aren't that random, and are actually HEX code.
The one at the bottom spells out the words 'alright OK.' Another Redditor discovered that alright OK is in reference to a UI designer's website, alrightok.com.
One at the top spells out 'mackay,' which might be a reference to another UI designer. And one on the left spells 'be dave,' which is a reference to David Candland, a lead UI designer.
Vladimir Komarov was a Soviet test pilot, and the first to fly into outer space more than once. He was also the first to die while doing a space mission, so it makes sense that there are references to him throughout 'Destiny.'
There's various gear that references him, such as the Cloak of the Cosmonaut, and probably dozens more references throughout the game.
(Via Redditor LLCoolD)
