We've Already Found Easter Eggs In 'Destiny' -- And One Lets You Play With A Soccer Ball

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny soccerBungie/DestinyGamers can kick around a soccer ball in new video game ‘Destiny.’

We’ve been trying out “Destiny” since Monday, and we’ve already found two Easter Eggs, hidden features, gamers should have a ball with … literally.

Tucked away in the Tower, a social hub for gamers when they’re not playing, is a soccer ball and a larger, giant purple ball just waiting for players to find.

Destiny soccerBungie/Destiny

The soccer ball is hanging out on the left hand side of the map under some stairs.

Soccer ball locationBungie/Destiny
Destiny soccer ballDestiny/Bungie

The larger, purple ball is found in the center of the Tower hub on some crates to the right of Bounty tracker.

Purple ball location destinyBungie/Destiny
Destiny purple ball Destiny/Bungie

You can launch the ball into the air and watch it float downward in a slow descent.

Destiny purple ball floatBungie/Destiny

Others came over to play, too.

Destiny play ballBungie/DestinyThis guy totally swiped the ball from me.

If you leave it alone for a bit, it vanishes back to its original place.

Destiny purple ballBungie/Destiny screencap

Don’t get frustrated if you don’t spot them right away. They’re not present every time I visit the tower, but they seem to be there pretty often.

Apparently, both of these were available in the Alpha and Beta previews of the game, too. I just never happened to notice them.

During the summer, a group of players actually got together to play a game of soccer.

Destiny soccerDestiny/YouTube

So, why are these in “Destiny”? Better question, why not?

Bungie loves throwing these kinds of little fun add-ins to its games.

Fans of “Halo” may recall the ball has popped up in various titles starting with “Halo 2” where a giant soccer ball was hidden as an Easter Egg.

I can’t wait to see what other players start doing with this.

Have you found any cool Easter Eggs in “Destiny”? We want to hear about them! Send an email to kacuna[@]businessinsider with cool gems you find while playing the game. Want to play along? Add my PSN ID: ApologyGirl.

