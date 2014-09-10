We've Already Found Easter Eggs In 'Destiny' -- And One Lets You Play With A Soccer Ball

Bungie/Destiny Gamers can kick around a soccer ball in new video game ‘Destiny.’

We’ve been trying out “Destiny” since Monday, and we’ve already found two Easter Eggs, hidden features, gamers should have a ball with … literally.

Tucked away in the Tower, a social hub for gamers when they’re not playing, is a soccer ball and a larger, giant purple ball just waiting for players to find.

The soccer ball is hanging out on the left hand side of the map under some stairs.

The larger, purple ball is found in the center of the Tower hub on some crates to the right of Bounty tracker.

You can launch the ball into the air and watch it float downward in a slow descent.

Others came over to play, too.

Bungie/Destiny This guy totally swiped the ball from me.

If you leave it alone for a bit, it vanishes back to its original place.

Don’t get frustrated if you don’t spot them right away. They’re not present every time I visit the tower, but they seem to be there pretty often.

Apparently, both of these were available in the Alpha and Beta previews of the game, too. I just never happened to notice them.

During the summer, a group of players actually got together to play a game of soccer.

So, why are these in “Destiny”? Better question, why not?

Bungie loves throwing these kinds of little fun add-ins to its games.

Fans of “Halo” may recall the ball has popped up in various titles starting with “Halo 2” where a giant soccer ball was hidden as an Easter Egg.

I can’t wait to see what other players start doing with this.

Have you found any cool Easter Eggs in “Destiny”? We want to hear about them! Send an email to kacuna[@]businessinsider with cool gems you find while playing the game. Want to play along? Add my PSN ID: ApologyGirl.

