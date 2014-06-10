Here's The New 'Destiny' Trailer That Just Premiered At E3

Kirsten Acuna

Sony just premiered a new trailer for one of the most-anticipated video games coming out this year, “Destiny,” at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

From Bungie, the creators of Microsoft hit “Halo,” the game features players as a Guardian of the last city on Earth travelling through the solar system.

It looks awesome.

“Destiny” will be released September 9. Watch the trailer below:

