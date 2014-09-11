Here's How 'Destiny' First Day Sales Compare To 'Halo' And Other Huge Games

The sale numbers for “Destiny” are in and it’s already looking like a hit.
Publisher Activision said in a statement this morning the shooter game from developer Bungie the company “sold more than $US500 million” of the game into retail stores worldwide. That doesn’t equate with actual retail figures for day one, but it could lead to a healthy number for Activision, the largest video game maker in the U.S., who reportedly spent up to $500 million to make and market the new game.
The publisher isn’t breaking any records for day one sales yet.
Here’s a look at how that number compares to recent title releases and previous Bungie games.
|Game
|Release
|Day One Sales
|Worldwide Units Sold
|Publisher/Developer
|“Destiny”
|9/9/2014
|up to $US500 million
|n/a
|Activision/Bungie
|“Grand Theft Auto V”
|9/17/2013
|$800 million+
|17.8 million
|Rockstar
|“Call of Duty: Ghosts”
|11/5/2013
|under $US500 million
|8.9 million
|Activision/Infinity Ward
|“Halo 4”
|11/6/2012
|$220 million
|9.1 million
|Microsoft/Bungie
|“Halo: Reach”
|9/14/2010
|$200 million+
|9.6 million
|Microsoft/Bungie
|“Halo 3”
|9/25/2007
|$170 million
|11.9 million
|Microsoft/Bungie
|“Halo 2”
|5/31/2007
|$125 million
|8.5 million
|Microsoft/Bungie
Set 700 years into the future, “Destiny” let’s gamers play in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by aliens. Gamers play as “Guardians” who set out to save what’s left of our world.
A regular version of the game retails at $59.99 while a limited-edition box set sells for $US99.99. Another collector’s edition retails at $US149.99. Sony is also selling the game in a bundle with a white PlayStation 4 console.
Activision anticipates the game to be its next billion dollar franchise. The publisher’s last big title, “Call of Duty: Ghosts” debuted to less than $US500 million on day one.
Bloomberg reports “Destiny” was the most pre-ordered game in history that wasn’t a sequel.
One huge draw to “Destiny” is developer Bungie’s previous success with its “Halo” titles on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. The “Halo” series in total has sold more than 50 million copies.
*This story has been edited to reflect the point that “Destiny” has not made $US500 million in first day sales.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.