Here's How 'Destiny' First Day Sales Compare To 'Halo' And Other Huge Games

Kirsten Acuna
Destiny warlockActivision/Bungie

The sale numbers for “Destiny” are in and it’s already looking like a hit.

Publisher Activision said in a statement this morning the shooter game from developer Bungie the company “sold more than $US500 million” of the game into retail stores worldwide. That doesn’t equate with actual retail figures for day one, but it could lead to a healthy number for Activision, the largest video game maker in the U.S., who reportedly spent up to $500 million to make and market the new game.

The publisher isn’t breaking any records for day one sales yet.

Here’s a look at how that number compares to recent title releases and previous Bungie games.

Game Release Day One Sales Worldwide Units Sold Publisher/Developer
“Destiny” 9/9/2014 up to $US500 million n/a Activision/Bungie
“Grand Theft Auto V” 9/17/2013 $800 million+ 17.8 million Rockstar
“Call of Duty: Ghosts” 11/5/2013 under $US500 million 8.9 million Activision/Infinity Ward
“Halo 4” 11/6/2012 $220 million 9.1 million Microsoft/Bungie
“Halo: Reach” 9/14/2010 $200 million+ 9.6 million Microsoft/Bungie
“Halo 3” 9/25/2007 $170 million 11.9 million Microsoft/Bungie
“Halo 2” 5/31/2007 $125 million 8.5 million Microsoft/Bungie

Set 700 years into the future, “Destiny” let’s gamers play in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by aliens. Gamers play as “Guardians” who set out to save what’s left of our world.

A regular version of the game retails at $59.99 while a limited-edition box set sells for $US99.99. Another collector’s edition retails at $US149.99. Sony is also selling the game in a bundle with a white PlayStation 4 console.

Activision anticipates the game to be its next billion dollar franchise. The publisher’s last big title, “Call of Duty: Ghosts” debuted to less than $US500 million on day one.

Bloomberg reports “Destiny” was the most pre-ordered game in history that wasn’t a sequel.

One huge draw to “Destiny” is developer Bungie’s previous success with its “Halo” titles on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. The “Halo” series in total has sold more than 50 million copies.

*This story has been edited to reflect the point that “Destiny” has not made $US500 million in first day sales.

