The newest addition to 'Destiny' is incredible, incredibly silly

If you answered “no,” then you probably haven’t heard about the ridiculous dances therein. They’re really silly. And also delightful! Sadly, they were limited to a small handful of dance styles when the game came out in September 2014.

But no longer! As of this past Tuesday, a bevy of new dance moves are available for purchase. And which is best? Obviously this one:



There are another 17 new dance moves, expressions, and gestures available for purchase in “Destiny” as of this past Tuesday. From “Enthusiastic Dance” (seen above, often called “The Carlton” in reference to Carlton Banks’ hot dance moves on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) to “Bring It On,” which looks like this:



If you bought ’em all, it’d be around $US35 — which is a ton of money considering that the game itself costs $US60. There’s a full breakdown here on Reddit (it’s a bit more complex than simply paying X amount for X item, unfortunately).

But then again, they’re just dance moves and stuff, so you certainly don’t need to buy any of them. But, should the prospect of becoming a digital dancemaster interest you, you can preview all 18 right here:

