One 'Destiny' player just tackled one of the game's hardest bosses using a drum controller

Gamers are always looking for tougher challenges. And maybe that’s why, over the past several years, it’s become trendy to try and beat a

really difficult game using a set of controllers not meant for other games — namely, the drumset from “Rock Band.”

Don’t know what that looks like? It looks like a set of fake drums:

If you think playing the drums is hard, try assigning buttons and triggers to a “Rock Band” drumset and trying to beat a game with those controls. A recent notable example: a player beat one of the hardest bosses in “Dark Souls” — notoriously known as one of the most difficult, punishing games ever created — using only the drums.

The latest achievement of this kind comes from “Destiny,” the popular sci-fi shooter from the makers of “Halo.” One player went into the game’s six-person “raid” — a super difficult game mission meant for very experienced players — called “Crota’s End,” by himself, and managed to destroy the final boss (“Crota”) using only the “Rock Band” drums.

Keep in mind, this final boss encounter is designed for six people. Plenty of players have since “soloed” this raid (completed it by themselves), but until now, nobody had done it with the “Rock Band” drums. That’s incredibly impressive.

Check out the video below to witness this impressive achievement. Skip ahead to the 7:15 mark if you want to see the guy finally beat Crota and celebrate with his drums.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

