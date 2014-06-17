There Are Some Unexpectedly Funny Controls In New Game 'Destiny'

Sony Two characters interacting in video game ‘Destiny.’

Sony unleashed a first look at its new game “Destiny” over the weekend.

The new game from Bungie, the creators of “Halo,” isn’t out until September; however, the creators offered a sampling to a small group of PlayStation 4 users.

I took it for a spin this weekend, and enjoyed it a lot.

Since you kind of get thrown right into a large open-world map, one of the first things you need to do is familiarise yourself with the game controls.

Sony Here’s how the game controls will look on the PS4. Not happy with the controls? You’re able to change up the layout, picking from six different layouts all together.

Most of them are intuitive. “X” is for jump, “R2” lets you fire a weapon, and the L3/R3 sticks control movement and your ability to look around.

Then there’s the D-pad. Usually, this is a second option for movement in the game. That isn’t the case here. The Bungie team is having a bit of fun with the controls.

Yes, you read those right. Wave. Dance. Sit. Point.

Press “up” and your character will offer a friendly wave.

You have the option to play as a few different characters. This one, called a “Hunter,” waves with a bow.

Tap “down” and you’re resting up, sitting on the ground.

Hit “left” and you’re pointing at other players in the game.

And, then there’s our favourite. Pressing “right” makes your character break out in dance.

We're not sure if this is solely for the Alpha and Beta trials of the game or whether this will be in the game come September. Either way it's great and highly entertaining.

