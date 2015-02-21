A community of gamers is rallying around an 11-year-old who was victimized by a troll that hijacked his controller and deleted his data

A community of gamers is rallying around an 11-year-old who was victimized by an online player that hijacked his controller and deleted his data

Bungie, the creator of one of the biggest video games of last year in “Destiny,” shared a video in a Thursday blog post that showed an 11-year-old player getting taken advantage of by another online gamer.

In the video, which is posted below, the 11-year-old “Destiny” player had one of his friends invite two gamers into his group, one of which offered the boy a secret “glitch” to help his low level character achieve a higher level more quickly.

The boy took the player, “KirmitTHEfrog,” up on his offer, ceding complete control of his game through Sony’s Share Play service, which lets you give your friend the controls to a PlayStation 4 game you’re playing, say, if you’re having a tough time beating a particular boss you know your friend can handle.

Soon after the boy hands over the controls to KirmitTHEfrog, which happens at the 12:57 spot, the player exits the game and starts deleting data.

KirmitTHEfrog managed to delete two characters the boy had created, and started dismantling all of the gear on the remaining character until the boy returned to his screen, realised what was happening, and shut off his system.

The boy isn’t aware two of his three characters are deleted until the very end of the video — but he does confront KirmitTHEfrog beforehand, thanking him for dismantling his hard-earned gear.

Now, the greater “Destiny” community is demanding action — they want Bungie to ban KirmitTHEfrog from “Destiny”, take all his gear and give it to the kid, or at least give the boy a gift of some kind, since there’s no way to restore that lost data.

Bungie says it “has some ideas for how we can make regrettable deletions like these less permanent,” but it has not offered a specific course of action, as of Friday afternoon. The community of gamers that have watched this video and heard about this story are stepping up in the meantime, though, offering consolation and even friendship in case he wants help rebuilding his characters.

The bottom line here: Even though the victim here is only 11 years old, this serves as a valuable reminder to always be careful about who you trust on the internet. Check out the video below.

