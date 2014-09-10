The Most Addicting Aspect Of 'Destiny,' The Biggest Game Of The Year, Happens Before You Even Start Playing

Customising your own character is a pretty common feature in video games, from “The Sims” to “Skyrim.” But once you check out the character creation tools in “Destiny,” the latest sci-fi action shooter from “Halo” maker Bungie, indecisive gamers are going to have major issues choosing their playable characters.

Before the game even starts you must choose your character “type” — Titan, Hunter, or Warlock. Titans can slam the ground to disintegrate surrounding enemies, Hunters can throw knives and shoot with extreme precision, and Warlocks can toss bombs of energy and use magic to manipulate their environments and boost their abilities temporarily.

Once you’ve chosen your character type, you’ll be taken to the character customisation menu, which offers a range of options to choose one’s race, gender, and distinguishing characteristics like hair, lips, scars, and tribal markings.

While Humans and Awoken look somewhat similar to each other (they’re both humanoids), gamers can choose the Exo race, which is a “self-aware war machine built for a long-forgotten struggle.” You can choose between male and female Exo, but we’d dare you to know the difference between different-gendered robots.

This is a male Awoken. They look like deified humans with way better hair.

Picking the right hair colour isn’t easy.

Speaking of hair — while both genders look terrific in character creation mode, female characters offer particularly awesome hairstyles.

Different races also come with different options for markings and scars.

There are so many combinations of lip colours and shapes, hair styles and hair colours… the options can a bit mind-boggling, especially since all options look so good.

Of course, this is just a taste of “Destiny.” Once you’ve selected your ideal character, you’ll soon be transported to other worlds within our solar system to fight alongside other players to defend humanity. No pressure.

“Destiny” is now available for PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

