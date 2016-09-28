The sequel to 'Destiny' is reportedly getting some huge changes

One of the world’s most popular first-person shooters, “Destiny,” may see some huge changes in its sequel, according to a new report on Kotaku.

Bungie The latest update to ‘Destiny’ is called ‘Rise of Iron.’ The sequel is expected to launch in 2017.

First things first: “Destiny 2” could be coming to PC in addition to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The first “Destiny” is a console exclusive — it’s playable on Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. No PC. The latest expansion, “Rise of Iron” (pictured above), is the first to exclude both the Xbox 360 and PS3 — their older tech was holding back the game from doing bigger things.

It looks like “Destiny 2” will continue this trend, but its availability could expand to the PC as well.

Bungie Bungie Studios creative director Luke Smith, who led development of many of the first game’s expansions, is said to be in charge of ‘Destiny 2.’

Beyond what we already learned about the upcoming sequel from previous leaks, the report says that “Destiny 2” will feel more like a living world, “with towns, outposts, and quests.”

The game is also said to address many of the bigger complaints that players have about the game. “This is the overhaul to fix big things,” a source told Kotaku. The game’s publisher, Activision, didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

Don’t miss the full report on Kotaku right here>>.

