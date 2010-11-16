Despite Ugly Market, Precious Metals Are Getting pummelled

This is the point that you realise that all the talk about gold being a hedge against “uncertainty” is nonsense.



With all the ugliness in the market of late (China, California, Ireland, Cisco, etc.), you might think that the precious metals might have caught a bit. Ha.

Here’s silver over the last few days.

And here’s a chart that looks very much post-bubble:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.