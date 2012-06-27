Despite Today’s Announcement, Microsoft Needs Nokia

Today, Microsoft shattered any speculation that it was about to release its own Windows Phone device. There was a lot of expectation after the previous week’s Surface announcement that the company may have the Windows Phone 8 enter the market dressed in its own hardware. But those rumours have been quashed by Microsoft’s senior marketing manager, Greg Sullivan, stating, “We have a strong ecosystem of partners that we are very satisfied with.”



While HTC, Huawei, Samsung, and Nokia must be happy to hear that Microsoft enjoys their company, they should be a little concerned about the partnership. Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 just sank Nokia’s latest entrant – and subsequently bottomed-out Nokia’s stock this morning – by releasing a product that won’t run onthe Lumia 900. But did Nokia ever plan for the Lumia 900 to sell extensively?

