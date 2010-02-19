Investors Creeping Back Into Greece

Photo: www.flickr.com

Money is leaking out of European equities, somewhat unsurprisingly given the magnitude of attention to the European sovereign debt woes these days.Yet, oddly, investors are actually tip-toeing back into Greece for the weekly period ending February 17th.



EPFR Global: Europe Equity Funds, meanwhile, surrendered a net $303 million. It was their fifth consecutive week of outflows and pulled them back into negative territory year-to-date. Dedicated Greece Equity Funds did, however, eke out modest inflows, suggesting that investors are shifting their focus from sovereign debt issues to the region’s lackluster growth.

Across the pond, fund flows into U.S. stocks hit a nine-week high according to EPFR. Japan registered its eight straight week of inflows.

