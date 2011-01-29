Despite The Controversies, NFL Goes All In On Twitter

Photo: AP

NFL.com has just released a new Twitter aggregation page that will pull in any and all Super Bowl related tweets for easy, somewhat organised viewing of the online football world. (Via @darrenrovell)Including it seems, any messages that happen to feature NFL players calling each other cowards or threatening to bash a quarterback’s face in.



Clearly, this partnership with Twitter (helpfully sponsored by Visa, of course) has been in the works for a while, but if this Super Bowl build up week has taught us anything, it’s that Twitter doesn’t just follow news anymore — it makes it.

Even when that news is potentially embarrassing for the league.

And because the page doesn’t appear to be curated — ALL tweets from selected players and insiders are showing up, regardless of whether they are about football or not — it’s only a matter of time before NFL.com is showcasing ugly, mean, or downright humiliating messages from its own players.

That’s the nature of the beast, however, and it’s a beast the league knows it can’t ignore. The problem (for the NFL) is not Twitter’s immediacy, it’s that anyone can weigh in at any time. And for a league that is desperate to control the message at all times, that’s a major obstacle.

