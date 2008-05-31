Despite Tamer Album Title, Nas Not Shying Away From Controversy With Album Cover, First Video

Billboard.com writes: Rapper Nas has revealed the video for “Be a N*gger Too,” the lead single from his upcoming untitled album, due July 1 via Def Jam. The clip was unveiled for media last night (May 29) at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York.

The treatment for the black-and-white video, directed by Rik Cordero, features Nas looking at his reflection through a mirror and rapping about racism, politics and religion, among other things, while images of people of different races sporadically appear throughout. “We all black within, OK / we all African, OK,” the Queensbridge rapper rhymes over a piano-heavy beat.

Towards the middle of the video, a scene of what appears to be a white slave owner pointing a gun at a black male slave emerges, right before the song shifts into its chorus: “They like to strangle n*ggers / blaming n*ggers / hanging n*ggers / still you wanna be a n*gger too?” Read more from Billboard.com.



