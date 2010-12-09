Despite Season-Ending Injury, Dez Bryant Picks Up $1 Million Bonus

Photo: Flickr/AJ Guel

Dez Bryant’s rookie season came to a disappointing end on Sunday when he broke his ankle against the Indianapolis Colts, but he’s just received some good news.Bryant will get a $1 million bonus as a result of playing in more than 35% of the Cowboys’ snaps and catching more than 41 passes.



Bryant’s performance has also made him eligible for another $1.4 million bonus in 2012.

He finished the season with 45 catches for 561 yards and eight total touchdowns.

