Tina Brown Says She's "Not Serious About The Newsweek Thing"

Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown was being floated as a possible replacement for outgoing Newsweek editor-in-chief Jon Meacham as soon as Meacham resigned, following the August 2 announcement of a sale to the magazine’s new owner, Sidney Harman.



Then on August 27, FishbowlNY dished on a single-sourced rumour that “Brown has thrown her hat into the ring for the editor-in-chief job,” which she quickly, though a bit vaguely, denied through a spokesperson.

Now, word comes straight from the horse’s mouth: “I’m not serious about Newsweek. I’m a Beast down to my toes,” Brown told The New York Observer’s Zeke Turner at a book party she co-hosted last night.

She reiterated: “I’m not serious about the Newsweek thing! I’m serious about The Daily Beast … I’m committed to my Daily Beast.”

Which seems to suggest that maybe Brown had in fact tossed around the idea of a Newsweek editorship, but just wasn’t “serious” about it, which could explain how the rumours got started in the first place. Or she could just be flat-out lying. (Wouldn’t you?)

Also: A Daily Beast re-design is on the way, she said.

