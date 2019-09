And as long as we’re pointing out that key industrial commodities aren’t participating in this rally, we thought we’d bring you this too. The TED Spread (LIBOR minus risk-free) just passed 39.5, edging even closer to 40, as confidence wanes in banks (mainly the European ones).



Chart from Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg.com

