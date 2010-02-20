Despite Obama And Tiger Rocking The Boat, Equities Close Up For Today

Today, the DJIA ended up 9 points at 10,401. The NASDAQ gained 2 points to close at 2243, and the S&P 500 closed at 1109, up 2 points.



Despite the bearish sentiment in equity markets early on, the indices continue to pull off a rally at the end of the day, no matter what President Obama or Tiger Woods are talking about on TV.

Interesting how after 3:00 PM, the US Dollar took a dive and commodities soared. The Euro continues to somehow gain strength, up nearly 80 basis points for the day against the US Dollar.

Oil closed up $0.84 at $79.90 a barrel.

Gold ended at $1120.60 an ounce. Silver is up $0.25 to $16.31 an ounce.

