Despite No Prenup, Russell Brand Won't Touch Katy Perry's Millions In Divorce

Photo: AP

According to Forbes, Katy Perry earned $44 million between May 2010 and May 2011, nearly the duration of her marriage to Bristish comedian/actor, Russell Brand.Since the couple had no prenuptial agreement when they wed in India in 2010, Brand is now entitled to approximately $20 million of Katy’s hard-earned cash.



But according to TMZ, Russell doesn’t want a cent from his estranged popstar wife.

After Russell’s lawyers filed final divorce papers Tuesday, a source told TMZ “Russell and Katy did NOT have a prenup. As a result, everything they earned during their 14-month marriage is community property — which means they’re each entitled to 50% of the pot.”

“This divorce is as amicable as it gets, and Russell was a mensch (Yiddish for a good person),” added the source.

After a required 6 month waiting period, the Brand-Perry divorce will become final on June 30.

But let’s take a look back at the good times with this wedding footage, shall we?

