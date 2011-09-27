Perry Stumbles, But Still Leads GOP Race For Nomination

Despite a poor showing in Thursday’s Republican presidential debate, Texas Gov. Rick Perry continues to lead the GOP candidates, a CNN/ORC poll conducted over the weekend finds.



Perry has the support of 30 per cent of Republicans — an insignificant drop from 32 per cent earlier this month — with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney polling at 22 per cent (up from 21 per cent).

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain, and Rep. Ron Paul are in a statistical tie for third place. The margin of error was 4.5% for the Republican nomination survey.

Romney, though, is more electable. In a head-to-head matchup, Obama and Romney would be in a statistical tie, while Obama would defeat Perry 51% to 46%.

The results show that Perry’s missteps have not alienated Republican voters as of yet — even if they have raised doubts among many in the GOP.

Here’s how the GOP field polls:

Photo: CNN/ORC

Read the full poll results here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.