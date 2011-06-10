All 11 Penthouses At Trump Soho Are Still Available, Despite A Price Chop

None of the 11 penthouse apartments in Donald Trump’s new luxury condo/hotel complex in downtown Manhattan have sold, despite a price drop over three months ago.



The 10 two-bedroom penthouses and one deluxe duplex in Trump’s Soho Hotel Condominium are all still up for grabs, with prices ranging from $2.5 million to $8.7 million.

It’s been a rough go for the property from the start. Three weeks before its opening last April, only a third of the apartments had sold.

Fortunately for The Donald, none of his own fortune was tied up in the project.

The available penthouses overlook the Hudson River and feature amenities including custom-designed marble furnishing, floor-to ceiling-windows, and wet bars.

The duplex, a 2,331-square-foot two-bedroom on the building’s 43rd and 44th floors, has a large terrace and an asking price of $8.7 million.

20 four of the building’s 380 non-penthouses have been put into contract since prices were lowered at the end of February, a representative for the residence told us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.