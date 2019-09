Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers have perfected the art of the dunk in the NBA. But it is Doug Anderson and the University of Detroit that have brought Lob City to the college ranks. And last night against third-ranked Syracuse, it was no different, as Anderson threw down six high-flying slams…



