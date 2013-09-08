Despite Labor Controversy, Nova Peris Will Be The Nation's First Indigenous Female Senator

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

Nova Peris has been elected as the first indigenous woman in the federal parliament.

The Northern Territory senate seat has been at the centre of controversy for the ALP since January, when Senator Crossin was dumped by former prime minister Julia Gillard and replaced by ex-Olympian Nova Peris.

Following last night’s electoral defeat, the Labor blame game has already started with Crossin pointing the finger national secretary George Wright for a poorly run campaign, according to The Age.

Crossin posted on Facebook:

Peris who has been campaigning in remote parts of the Northern Territory has said Indigenous voters are calling for more jobs and healthcare, reports the ABC.

The ABC and The Age have more.

