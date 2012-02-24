Despite Having Just Ousted Their Own Dictator, Only Half Of Egyptians Support The Removal Of Syria's

AP Images



This article originally appeared at GlobalPost. What do Egyptians think of the efforts of Syria protestors to overthrow President Bashar Al Assad?

Gallup says it has the answers, with a new US Foreign Policy Opinion Briefing released today. According to the poll, 56 per cent of Egyptians say they support current calls to oust Assad in Syria.

But roughly one-third also said they “don’t know” if they support those battling for regime change in Syria. Compare those figures with 79 per cent who said they supported the protests to overthrow Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak, last year.

