TikTok's general manager in Europe calls the Trump campaign against the platform "crosswinds" which distract from the core goal of the app

Rich Waterworth, general manager of TikTok in the UK, calls the Trump campaign against TikTok “crosswinds” which distract from the core goal of the app

Despite friction with the Trump administration, TikTok continues its rapid growth with record active user numbers and hundreds of job openings worldwide.

Because of his work, Business Insider named Waterworth to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming media and advertising in Europe.

Visit Business Insider’s Transforming Business homepage for more stories .

The notion of your employer being forced out of business by the US president might seem like something that would loom over your existence, but Donald Trump’s attempts to shut down TikTok in the United States are seen as little more than a distraction by TikTok’s head in Europe, Rich Waterworth.

“We’ve clearly been in the news and being in the news means certain questions get raised,” Waterworth, TikTok’s London-based managing director for Europe, told Business Insider. “We’ve been completely happy to address any questions that have been raised, and we do that, both privately with governments and publicly in select committees and with the press.”

Waterworth calls the Trump campaign against TikTok “crosswinds” which distract from the core goal of the app: “We’re there to help people unleash their creativity, have fun and be themselves,” he said.

And large numbers appear to be doing just that. Earlier this summer TikTok announced 100 million monthly active users across Europe, matching its US user base. Leaked internal data indicates at least 17 million of them are based in the UK â€” numbers TikTok refuses to comment on but which Waterworth did not take issue with when mentioned in an interview.

2020 has proved challenging for many media businesses, but TikTok has weathered the storm better than most. “It has of course been a really challenging, crazy year, but for me and for the team, it’s been incredible seeing how TikTok has really become not just part of culture, but a force that is making and breaking things in culture,” Waterworth said.

While he wouldn’t say TikTok was a beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic, Waterworth said it had succeeded where others had failed. “The pandemic threw people together for a period where people were alone, and we saw that something that was an outlet for people was both making and watching TikToks,” he said. “It was a new behaviour that families or groups hadn’t done together at that level. So I think we felt proud, frankly, that something about TikTok was able to be valuable and entertaining for people during such a crazy and difficult time.”

TikTok has grown its staff massively in Europe, with more than 1,000 employees across the region, and indications of future hiring across the continent. Throughout the year, the company has continued listing vacancies worldwide. There are currently more than 200 vacancies listed in the company’s London and Dublin offices.

But many of those brought on in 2020 have never met their colleagues in person, nor have they visited the company’s London headquarters, currently based in a WeWork. A recent summer party for staff was held digitally, and the company tries to keep new hires connected to colleagues through workplace communication apps like Lark, its internally developed messaging system. “We’ve had to overcome some of the challenges businesses everywhere have in terms of where to work from and all the rest of it.,” explained Waterworth. “So it’s been really hard, but we’ve definitely felt proud of being a place people can come together and have fun.”

2020 also saw TikTok roll out direct funding for its creators in the form of its $US300 million Creator Fund â€” seen by some as an attempt to head off disquiet among its biggest names who have been offered big money to jump to competing platforms, such as Instagram. “We’ve rolled out the Creator Fund and the Creative Learning Fund,” Waterworth said.

“These are things that show real commitment to growing the content ecosystem and growing in a way that is sustainable. I’m excited that partners and creators are seeing TikTok is a great place to be creative, but it’s also a great place to build a business.”

He hopes 2021 will see that funding continue to grow, and an expansion of work “with different media partners”.

At the same time, he’s focused not just on big headline numbers. When asked what the ceiling is for TikTok’s user base in Europe, Waterworth said, “The key is how much can we continue to provide a great experience. If we do that across different communities and different demographics of users, then the opportunity is massive.

“We need to do it in a way that works for everyone who is using the platform, and that includes building out our proposition with brands and advertisers and building out our commercial proposition,” he added.

But he was keen to point out TikTok’s goal isn’t growth at all costs. “We have to build foundations as well as building height,” he said. “It’s more what richness and depth are we building in the ecosystem around TikTok in terms of creativity and commercial value for partners and advertisers.

“That’s where I really think we’re building the strength and depth, and I would include the way we deal with trust and safety in that. It’s really for me about the ecosystem we’re building. If we do that right, we’ll continue to succeed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.