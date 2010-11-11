Despite Disastrous Cowboys Season, Jerry Jones Pockets Are As Thick As Ever

Photo: AP

At 1-7 the Cowboys are hurting right now. But owner Jerry Jones’ wallet is doing just fine.The Cowboys are second in the NFL in attendance, averaging 87,138 fans per game. And, thanks to standing room tickets, they fill 108.9 per cent of their stadium’s capacity each week – tops in the NFL.



In fact, demand is so high that fans gobble up tickets even when they hit the secondary market, according to Forbes. That should debunk speculation that out of desperation for more money, Jones will fight for the players to ensure a lockout never happens.

Because fans possess an insatiable appetite for Cowboys’ tickets, Jerry Jones can do whatever he wants.

