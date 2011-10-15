Despite Disappointing Numbers, Progressive Still Recruits New Staff

In a time when jobs and money are scarce, Progressive Auto Insurance is hiring in towns across the nation. The first two stops are Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Both locations are set to hire 120 and 130 new employees, respectively. The company has solid available positions that allow new potential employees to work from home, allow a casual dress code, offer shortened work weeks, and on-site fitness centres and medical facilities for employees and family members. Most jobs are in office call centres and focus heavily on customer service. Progressive plans to fill the positions by December of this year.

Retaining employees is not an issue at Progressive because, according to recruiting director, Katie Koch, “People stay at Progressive because they are happy.” She goes on to discuss some of the other perks of being a Progressive employee: “We provide employees with opportunities that make it easy to grow and succeed, and our culture offers them the flexibility to balance the demands of home and work. For example, more than 7,100 people took advantage of our health clinics in 2010 and nearly 20 per cent of our employees have memberships to our on-site fitness centres.” The Tampa location is also hiring sales and customer service representatives. In fact, just this June, Progressive hired 110 employees in the same area. Progressive also offers paid training. Last year the automobile insurance company made $15 billion in revenue. However, this year they are below estimates. Still, they are hiring new employees despite decreased company earnings. Perhaps the influx of new staff is an attempt to recruit quality representatives that can help push the company to the next level.

