Despite Attacks - Pakistan Will Receive $1 Billion In U.S. Military Aid

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved $1 billion in Military aid for Pakistan just days after Admiral Mike Mullen announced the country was behind this months attacks on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.Washington agreed to the aid, but insists Pakistan make efforts to cut is ties to the terrorist organisation Haqqani, and points out Mullen’s testimony is unconfirmed.



Haqqani is the most feared insurgent force fighting U.S. troops in Afghanistan and earlier this month was responsible for 80 servicemember injuries, and led the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan downplayed the connection, saying: “Pakistan values its relationship with the US and is committed to eliminating terrorism in Afghanistan and from our soil,” said the official. “We will look at all evidence shared by the US side and deal harshly with anyone and everyone responsible for terrorism.”

The U.S. has given Pakistan over $20 billion over the last decade.

