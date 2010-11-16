Despite Another Loss, Vikings Owner Says He Won't Fire Brad Childress

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 3-6 after another lackluster performance against the Chicago Bears, but despite a loss that all but ends the Vikings season, owner Zygi Wilf insists he will not fired coach Brad Childress this year.



Perhaps Wilf was too busy to notice what happened to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The same week they fired coach Wade Phillips, the ‘Boys crushed the division-leading Giants with replacement coach Jason Garrett.

Just something to think about.

At least, Chilly can take some solace from the weekend. Randy Moss, the player who almost cost Childress his job two weeks ago, had only one catch for his new team.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.