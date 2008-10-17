Despite Advertising Around Debates, The Movie "W." Isn't Grabbing Undecided Moviegoers

Oliver Stone’s George W. Bush biopic hits theatres this Friday after being rushed through production this summer to get it out before the election.



So with all of the effort to capitalise on the current political environment, we were wondering if the recent Presidential and Vice Presidential debates and the economic downturn, which have gotten people all riled up about the government, made prospective filmgoers more or less interested in seeing a film that skewers the Bush administration.

Actually, no! According to a Fandango survey of 2,300 respondents, 83% said the debates didn’t affect their interest in the film and 75% said the recent economic downturn didn’t make them any more or less willing to see the movie.

That last result sort of makes sense. After all, people have been hitting the movie theatres in droves since Lehman Brothers’ collapse a month ago, seemingly unconcerned about spending $10 on a film when cheaper options are waiting at home. Plus, the movie doesn’t really touch on Bush’s economic policies. Still, we’re surprised that some of the ire floating around in the wake of market crash after bank collapse hasn’t coalesced into a desire to see this film.

But the part about the debates: So much for all of Obama and Biden’s attempts to highlight the failures of the Bush administration. Plus, Lionsgate specifically bought advertising for the film on the news programs surrounding the first presidential debate, according to Variety.

It seems people have already made up their minds about the film and its subject, whom, reviewers note, doesn’t really inspire strong feelings anymore.

So why do people want to see this movie? 60-six per cent of those Fandango polled said it was because of the controversy surrounding the film, and 81% said they’d seen at least one of Oliver Stone’s previous movies. So that explains it: W.‘s audience isn’t full of newly politically galvanised people, it’s made up of longtime Oliver Stone fans.

